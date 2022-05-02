Muslims in India and other South Asian countries will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with fervour on Tuesday, May 3, marking the end of the month of Ramadan and fasting for 30 days. The biggest part of Eid al-Fitr celebration is offering special prayers early after sunrise. While all mosques will make arrangements for the congressional prayers of Eid, the provision will be available in Eidgahs (open grounds) as well.

Due to COVID-19, mass gatherings in mosques and Eidgahs had been prohibited for last two years. However, this year, COVID restrictions in India have been relaxed to the maximum extent. Eidgahs and mosques across the country will be open for Eid prayers, a celebratory mark in itself for Muslims.

Eid ul-Fitr prayer timings in Bengaluru [Ahle Hadees]

Most of the Ahle Hadees mosques and Eidgahs have made arrangements for women to offer prayers along with the Imam. The list below also gives details of the Imam-o-Khateeb, one who leads the prayers and gives the sermon, along with the timing.

The earliest Eid prayer will be offered in St Charles Ground, Lingarajpuram and Mohammed Ali Hall Shivajinagar at 6:20 a.m. Eid prayers will continue up until 8:30 a.m. with difference of few minutes in various mosques. Check for complete details below: