The holy month of Ramadan is in its last leg, which means it's time for Eid celebrations. Marking the end of the holy month, Muslims are in anticipation of Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr. The first day of the tenth month of Islamic calendar ie Shawwal is celebrated as Eid and it is marked with the sighting of the new moon, just like any other Islamic month, including Ramadan.

After the customary moon sighting in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, it was confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, May 2. The Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Saturday. Sunday marks the last day of Ramadan and Monday will be the first day of Shawwal in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar alongside other Arab and western countries.

"The Crescent of Shawwal 1443 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days tomorrow and Monday, 2nd May 2022 will be the day of Eid Al Fitr," Haramain Sharifain said in a statement. Following the Saudi Arabia Royal Court's announcement, other countries like the US, UK, Canada and European countries will celebrate Eid alongside Saudi Arabia.

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 in India

Traditionally, India celebrates Eid the next day of Saudi Arabia. However, there's a rare possibility this year that India, Pakistan Bangladesh, Sri Lanka among other South Asian countries will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Monday. But that depends entirely on the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday. If the moon is not sighted in these countries tomorrow, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.