As Muslims around the world near the end of Ramadan, preparations for Eid al-Fitr are on the rise. The festive mood has already been set in most countries as Muslims can be seen shopping for new clothes, delicacies and more. But the Eid al-Fitr (also read as Eid-ul-Fitr or simply as Eid) date has not been confirmed anywhere just as yet.

Since Muslims follow the lunar calendar, the sighting of the crescent moon will confirm the beginning of the month of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar ie Shawwal is celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr.

When is Eid ul-Fitr 2022?

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated after the new moon is sighted in respective countries. Saudi Arabia and other western countries will celebrate Eid either on Sunday, May 1 or on Monday, May 2. If the Eid ul-Fitr is confirmed in Saudi and other western countries on Sunday, countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries in the same time zone will celebrate Eid on Monday, May 2.

However, if the moon is not sighted on Saturday in Saudi, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated Monday, May 2. With this, Muslims will be able to observe 30 days of fasts. If that's the case in the West, India and its neighbouring countries will celebrate Eid on Tuesday after the moon is sighted on Monday. This is a high likelihood.

The Indian Hilal committee is yet to confirm the Eid date, which will be done after the ceremonial moon sighting is concluded on Sunday evening or on Monday. India and other countries may also celebrate Eid on the same day as Saudi Arabia, which is a rare occurrence, yet not entirely impossible.