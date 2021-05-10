Eid ul-Fitr is just around the corner as Muslims around the world mark the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. After a month of fasting, Muslims will celebrate Eid upon successful completion of Ramadan. Just like how Muslims observed the beginning of Ramadan with the sighting of the new moon, Eid ul-Fitr will also be confirmed after sighting the crescent.

However, Eid will be celebrated on different days depending on the geographical locations and moon sighting. Ideally, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated after completing 30 days of fasting in the month of Ramadan, so by that calculation, Eid will fall on Thursday or Friday. But oftentimes, the new moon is sighted after completing 29 fasts, which would commence the Eid celebrations a day early.

When is Eid ul-Fitr?

Eid ul-Fitr in different parts of the world is celebrated only after the sighting of the crescent, which marks the beginning of a new Islamic month of Shawwal. In India, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated a day later than in Saudi Arabia and other western countries.

Going by the number of fasts, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India either on Thursday (May 14) or Friday (May 15). This would mean, countries, including UAE, UK, US and other western countries, will observe Eid on Wednesday (May 13) if the moon is sighted on Tuesday evening or affirmatively on Thursday (May 14). India's neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh will celebrate Eid on the same day as India.

The astronomical predictions suggest the new moon will be sighted in India to naked eye on Thursday, but there are also chances of its sightings on Wednesday, although slim. Traditionally, moon-sighting will be held in India, Pakistan and other neighbouring countries on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims to watch for Eid crescent on Tuesday. With the confirmation of Saudi Arabia, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated the next day in India.

What is Eid ul-Fitr?

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of prayers and fastings. Eid ul-Fitr is translated to "festival of ending the fast" and is celebrated with a special prayer on the morning of Eid. Due to COVID lockdown across many states in India, Eid ul-Fitr prayer is to be held at homes, just like last year. People are advised not to host large gatherings in celebration of Eid and stay with family in the safety of their homes.