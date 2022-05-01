After Saudi Arabia government declared Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated on Monday, May 2, many western countries, including the US, the UK, Canada and European countries, followed its lead to celebrate Eid tomorrow. However, South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday, May 3, as the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in these countries on Sunday.

The first day of the tenth month of Islamic calendar ie Shawwal is celebrated as Eid and it is marked with the sighting of the new moon, just like any other Islamic month, including Ramadan. However, some anti-national elements based in Pakistan are trying to trigger confusion among people in the Valley by spreading misinformation about Eid being celebrated on Monday instead of Tuesday.

Eid in J&K on Tuesday, not Monday

Jammu and Kashmir, like the rest of India, will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday, May 3. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Karnataka confirmed on Sunday that the crescent was not sighted in Karnataka or anywhere in India. Hence, the committee confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Tuesday after marking 30 days of Ramadan.

Residents of the Valley are advised not to pay any heed to unconfirmed reports via WhatsApp and forwards sent on social media.

Eid mood set in J&K

Meanwhile in Kashmir, Eid shopping continued for the second day on Sunday at a feverish pitch as congested streets, markets overflowing with shoppers and children jostling for new clothes, firecrackers, and toys added to the festivity. All markets in Srinagar city and other major and minor towns of the Valley presented a festive look as roadside bakeries, garment and shoe vendors, sweetmeat sellers and others did brisk business. Mutton, poultry, bakery, and garment shops attracted the maximum number of customers during the day.