With the sighting of the new moon in Saudi Arabia, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24 in many countries with the exception of a few that will celebrate the prominent Islamic festival on Monday. While India will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on May 25, some states in the country will be celebrating Eid on Sunday.

This has started confusion among people of India on whether to celebrate Eid on Sunday or Monday. To clear that confusion, here is the list of states that will be observing Eid ul-Fitr on Sunday and those that will celebrate on Monday.

Eid ul-Fitr in India on May 24

Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed that Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in UT on Sunday. The Shawl moon was sighted on Saturday, confirming Eid in J&K.

Kerala Hilal Committee confirmed the sighting of the moon on Saturday. As a result, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the state on Sunday.

Eid ul-Fitr in India on May 25

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, May 25 in the rest of the Indian states. Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari has confirmed that Eid will be celebrated in the national capital on Monday. Similarly, Muslims in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and other Indian states will observe the auspicious occasion on Monday.

Eid ul-Fitr celebration guidelines

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Imarat-e-Shariah of Karnataka has issued some guidelines on how to celebrate Eid this year. From urging Muslims to avoid useless spendings and to do more charity and recommending people to stay home and avoid gatherings to host feast, the guidelines are issued with the best interest of people's health in mind. Eid prayers, which are usually held in open grounds and mosques in huge numbers, will not be held this year.