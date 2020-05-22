It was only a month ago that Ramadan started during the coronavirus and it has already passed. With only one or two more fasts left in the holiest Islamic month, Muslims around the world will be celebrating one of the two biggest festivals. Depending on different geographies, Eid will either be celebrated on Sunday or Monday if there will be 30 fasts or if the moon is sighted early, Eid will be celebrated sooner. In India, Eid is usually celebrated a day after UAE.

Eid ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

Gulf News and Saudi Gazette reported that the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, May 24. International Business Times, India, has learned that a local announcement was made in Dubai about Eid al-Fitr being celebrated in UAE on Sunday. This suggests India will most likely celebrate the Eid on Monday.

The decision taken by the Saudi authorities will likely influence other countries in the Middle East including Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Oman, Libya, Iran, Iraq, and others.

Eid ul-Fitr in India

Eid ul-Fitr will only be confirmed when the new moon is sighted to mark the beginning of a new Islamic month. The first day of Shawwal is celebrated as Eid al-Fitr, which makes the end of the holy month of Ramadan. If Saudi Arabia confirms that the Eid will be celebrated on Sunday, then it is likely that Muslims in India will observe the festival on Monday, May 24. Neighboring countries of India, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, will celebrate Eid alongside India. Traditionally, Kerala will share the Eid date with Saudi Arabia.

The moon sighting committee will make an official announcement about Eid al-Fitr celebration in India on Saturday.

Eid ul-Fitr celebration guidelines

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Imarat-e-Shariah of Karnataka has issued some guidelines on how to celebrate Eid this year. From urging Muslims to avoid useless spendings and to do more charity and recommending people to stay home and avoid gatherings to host feast, the guidelines are issued with the best interest of people's health in mind. Eid prayers, which are usually held in open grounds and mosques in huge numbers, will not be held this year.