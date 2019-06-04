Eid al-Fitr (Eid ul-Fitr) 2019 has been confirmed in Saudi Arabia, UAE and most of the countries around the world. On this auspicious day, which also marks the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the fact that they were able to fully deliver on their Almighty's command by fasting for a month and seeking closeness to and forgiveness from Allah. Eid al-Fitr is the big payday for the Muslims who spent the month obeying Allah.

Eid al-Fitr (festival of fast-breaking) is one of the two biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world besides Eid al-Adha (festival of sacrifice). On this day, Muslims who followed Ramadan with absolute faith are forgiven for their past sins. The celebrations of Eid are carried over for three days, during which Muslims greet friends and relatives and an environment of joy and delight is created everywhere.

Muslims on this day exchange greetings with each other, in person or over the phone. With the ease of sending instant messages, images, GIFs and more, people can wish their friends and family on Eid. Here are a few messages, quotes, SMS and Quran verses you can use to add that extra affection and personalisation to your wishes.

Hope Love & Laughter. Warmth & wishes joy and a Bouquet of Eid Wishes, Especially for you!!! EID MUBARAK

May God send his Love like Sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your Heart and filled your Life with a lot of Happiness like this EID DAY. Wishing you EID MUBARAK.

After congregational Eid prayer, Sentiment reciprocated with a deep sense of Gratitude and manifestation. Very very happy Eid to you and your family.

It's more than just an Eid wish, more than a message too. For it comes with warm and loving thoughts because it's meant for you.

The new moon has been sighted and its the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid 2017 wishes to you and your family. Before the golden Sun rises, let me decorate each of its rays with wishes of success, prosperity and happiness for you and your loved ones! Eid Mubarak!

Do you know the meaning of EID? E - Embrace with an open heart I - Inspire with impressive attitude D - Distribute pleasure to all May this Eid be as bright as ever

Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant. May the blessings you seek make you a better person. Happy Eid al-Fitr 2017.

