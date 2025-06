Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Greater Eid, is one of the two major Islamic festivals observed across the world, the other being Eid al-Fitr. In 2025, Eid al-Adha in India will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, which corresponds to the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar and the period during which Hajj is performed.

The festival is rooted in the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his unwavering faith in God. According to Islamic belief, Ibrahim was commanded by God to sacrifice his son as a test of obedience. Just as he was about to carry out the command, God intervened and instructed him to sacrifice an animal instead. To honor this profound act of submission, Muslims around the world commemorate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing livestock such as goats, sheep, cows, or camels—based on regional customs and individual means. Prior to the sacrifice (qurbani), mandatory Eid prayers are held across the world in the early hours of the day.

As Muslims across Bengaluru prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) on June 7, 2025, we've compiled a complete list of prayer (Namaz) timings across major mosques and Eidgahs in the city to help you plan your prayers.

Here are the Eid al-Adha Namaz timings in Bengaluru, organized by hourly slots for easier reading:

6:00 AM – 6:10 AM

Haji Sir Ismail Sait Masjid, Fraser Town (1st Jama'at) – 6:05 Masjid E Ahmed Hussain, Shivajinagar – 6:05 Masjid Dargah Hazrath Syed Hayat Shah, Halasur – 6:05 Masjid E Ayesha, Neelasandra – 6:05 Masjid E Abdul Subhan, BTM Layout – 6:05 Masjid E Muzammil, Govindpur – 6:10 Darul Uloom Shah Valiullah, Tannery Road – 6:10 Masjid E Ammar, Tannery Road – 6:10 Masjid E Noor ur Rehman, K G Halli – 6:10 Masjid E Maroof (Lal Masjid), OPH Road – 6:10 Masjid E Ayesha, Thimmiah Road – 6:10

6:15 AM – 6:25 AM

Masjid E Taha, D J Halli – 6:15 Masjid Jamia Qamees Bin Mubarak, D J Halli – 6:15 St. Charles Football Ground, Lingarajpuram (1st Jama'at) – 6:15 Madina Masjid, New Bamboo Bazaar (1st Jama'at) – 6:15 Masjid E Umer, Gopalpuram – 6:15 Masjid E Raheemia, Neelasandra – 6:15 Sangeen Jama Masjid, Tara Mandal – 6:20 Makkah Masjid, Neelasandra – 6:20 Markazi Masjid Ahle Hadees Charminar, Shivajinagar – 6:20 Masjid E Fazal Ahle Hadees, Cooks Road – 6:25 Masjid E Sirajul Huda, Neelasandra – 6:25

6:30 AM

Masjid E Ayesha Rehmania Al-Qasim, DPS Bengaluru North – 6:30 Jamia Muhammadia Mansoora Ground, Thanisandra – 6:30 Masjid Hazrat Bilal, Tannery Road – 6:30 Madina Masjid, New Bamboo Bazaar – 6:30 Masjid E Ahle Hadees Choti Charminar – 6:30 Masjid E Khatijatul Kubra, R K Garden – 6:30 Masjid E Taha, Neelasandra (1st Jama'at) – 6:30 Masjid E Munawara, Yelgundapalyam (1st Jama'at) – 6:30 Masjid Ansaar As-Sunnah, Mysore Road – 6:30 Masjid Abdullah Bin Zaid, Bommanahalli – 6:30

6:40 AM – 6:50 AM

Qureesh Maidaan, Shivajinagar – 6:40 Nanda Ground, Austin Town – 6:40 Masjid E Mina, BTM 1st Stage – 6:45 Masjid E Ebrahim Hinaya, HBR Layout – 6:45 Masjid E Abu Huraira Ahle Hadees, New Bamboo Bazaar – 6:50

7:00 AM

Modi Abdul Gafoor Masjid, Tasker Town – 7:00 Masjid E Beopariyan, OPH Road – 7:00 Makkah Masjid, Nehrupuram – 7:00 Jayamahal Park, Nandi Durga Road – 7:00 Jama Masjid Rahmath Nagar – 7:00 Basaveshwara Muslim Education Society, Anand Nagar – 7:00 Masjid E Sayeediya, Kaval Byrasandra – 7:00 Masjid E Qasim Nanutavi, Shampur Road – 7:00 Sayyeda Masjid Ahle Sunnat, K G Halli – 7:00 Masjid E Lababeen, K G Halli – 7:00 Masjid Jama Tippu Sultan, Hegde Nagar – 7:00 Masjid E Noor, Chockana Halli – 7:00 Masjid E Tahir, Ramaswamy Palya – 7:00 Masjid E Akbari, Neelasandra – 7:00 Masjid E Ghouse E Azam, Neelasandra (1st Jama'at) – 7:00 Masjid E Aala, Wilson Garden – 7:00 Eidgah Masjid, Jayanagar 4th Block – 7:00 Masjid E Ansaar, Jayanagar 3rd Block – 7:00 Bismillah Nagar Open Ground – 7:00 Masjid Abu Bakar Siddiq, BTM Layout – 7:00 Jama Masjid, Madiwala – 7:00 Masjid E Muhajir, Bommanahalli – 7:00 Jama Masjid, City Market – 7:00 Jama Masjid, Goripalya – 7:00 Masjid E Quba, Yaarab Nagar – 7:00 Afzal Shadi Mahal, Old Guddahalli – 7:00 Masjid E Ghousia, Old Gudda Halli – 7:00 Masjid E Noor, Gopal Puram – 7:00 Jama Masjid, Hosahalli – 7:00 Masjid E Ayesha, K P Agrahara – 7:00

7:15 AM

Haji Sir Ismail Sait Masjid, Fraser Town (2nd Jama'at) – 7:15 Masjid E Jaali, Jaali Mohalla – 7:15 Corporation School Ground, Sangam Circle, Padrayanapura – 7:15

7:30 AM

Masjid Ibrahim Ali Shah Saheb, Kumharpet – 7:30 Masjid E Roshan, Bapuji Nagar, Mysore Road – 7:30 Masjid E Sultan Shah Markaz, Shivajinagar – 7:30 Masjid Hazrath Bismillah Shah Qadri, Cock Burn Road – 7:30 Masjid E Lababeen, Labby Masjid Street – 7:30 Jama Masjid, Islamabad, Basavanagudi – 7:30 New Generation School Ground, Kanakapura Road, Basavanagudi – 7:30 Sunni Masjid, Arab Line, Richmond Road – 7:30 Masjid E Rasool Ullah, New Gurupanpalya – 7:30 Islamia College Ground, Near Royal Meenakshi Mall, Bannerghatta Road – 7:30 Masjid E Moin, Bommasandra Industrial Area – 7:30 Masjid Ummul Hasnaian, Indira Nagar – 7:30

8:00 AM

Darul Uloom Sabeel ur Rashad, Arabic College – 8:00 Masjid E Owais Qarni, Vinobha Nagar, K G Halli – 8:00 NAS Shadi Mahal, Shampur Main Road – 8:00 Bangalore East Football Ground, Fraser Town – 8:00 Masjid Dargah Hazrat Kambalposh, Shivajinagar – 8:00 Masjid E Umar Farooq, Shoolay, Ashok Nagar – 8:00 Eidgah E Al-Muslim, HMT Township – 8:00 Eidgah E Varthur (Bada Eidgah) – 8:00 Masjid E Gumbad, Dargah Hazrath Hameed Shah Complex, Cubbonpet – 8:00 Government Urdu School Barlain, Dr. TCM Rain Road – 8:00 Al-Ameen College Campus, Near Lal Bagh Main Gate – 8:00 Masjid E Islamia, Tilak Nagar – 8:00 Madina Masjid, New Tavrekere, BTM – 8:00 Minaar Masjid, Jayanagar 5th Phase – 8:00 Eidgah E Madiwala – 8:00 Eidgah E Ahmed Nagar, Chandra Layout – 8:00 Jama Masjid, Madrasa Rehmania Arabia, Kambipur – 8:00

8:15 AM

St. Charles Football Ground, Lingarajpuram (2nd Jama'at) – 8:15

8:30 AM

Masjid E Sir Qazi, Sultanpet, City Market – 8:30 Masjid E Nimrah, Eidgah E Kurburhalli, Rajajinagar – 8:30 Al-Maqdoom Jama Masjid, Kempapura, Hebbal – 8:30 Jama Masjid, Housing Board Colony, Yelahanka New Town – 8:30 Masjid E Farooqia Ahle Sunnat ul Al-Jamaat, Saitpalya, Lingarajapuram – 8:30 Eidgah E Shanti Nagar – 8:30 Eidgah E Akbari, Neelasandra – 8:30 Masjid E Taha, Neelsandra (2nd Jama'at) – 8:30 Masjid E Ghouse E Azam, Neelasandra (2nd Jama'at) – 8:30 Mahmoodiya Masjid, Neelsandra – 8:30 Masjid E Maamoor, KHB Colony, Koramangala – 8:30 Eidgah E Old Madras Road, Vijnapura – 8:30

9:00 AM

Eidgah E Jadeed, Mysore Road – 9:00 Sunni Jama Masjid Barlain, Mysore Road – 9:00 Masjid E Qureesh ul Aala, Mutton Market – 9:00 Masjid E Naalbandwadi, Police Road Cross, City Market – 9:00 Masjid E Abul Qasim, Dodda Mavalli, Lal Bagh Fort Road – 9:00 Corporation Ground, 10th Cross, Wilson Garden – 9:00 Eidgah E Jayanagar 4th Block – 9:00 Eidgah E Bilal, Bannerghatta Main Road – 9:00 Masjid E Noor, Madiwala – 9:00 Eidgah E Tayyib, Bande Palya, Hosur Main Road – 9:00 Madrasa Ashraful Banaat Ground, Talghatpura, Kanakapura Road – 9:00 Masjid E Kousar, Talghatpura – 9:00 Eidgah E Munawara, J P Nagar 9th Phase – 9:00 Eidgah E Jadeed, Tannery Road – 9:00 Masjid E Ashrafia, Shampur Main Road – 9:00 Masjid E Yaar E Gaar, D J Halli – 9:00 Eidgah E Mohammed Sadiq, Sarai Palya, Thanisandra – 9:00 Masjid Al-Fatah, Near Banaswadi Railway Station – 9:00 Jamiet Mehdavia Jamaat Khana, Mettada Halli – 9:00 Eidgah E Malleshwaram – 9:00 Masjid E Mohammadia, Kanaka Nagar, Vijaynagar – 9:00 Eidgah E Hameedia, Medi Agrahara, Hessarghatta Road – 9:00 Eidgah E Islampur, HAL – 9:00 Masjid E Farooqia, Kodihalli – 9:00 S.R.K. Convention Center, Bazaar Street – 9:00 Masjid E Munawara, Yelgundapalyam (2nd Jama'at) – 9:00

9:15 AM

Masjid Jamia Qamees Bin Mubarak, D J Halli (2nd Jama'at) – 9:15

9:30 AM

Eidgah E Chamrajpet – 9:30 Muslim Mehdavia Charitable Trust, Kalasipalyam – 9:30 Muslim Mehdavia Farah Masjid, Nayandana Halli – 9:30 Eidgah E Rehmania, Kambipur – 9:30 Eidgah E Anjuman E Islamia, Minhaj Nagar – 9:30 Masjid E Khizer, Shanti Nagar – 9:30 Eidgah E Qadeem, Varathur – 9:30 Eidgah E Khuddus Saheb, Millers Road – 9:30 ABC Ground, Vidhyaranyanagar, Magadi Road Toll Gate – 9:30 Eidgah E Hazrat Manik Shah Mastan, Bhoopsandra – 9:30 Masjid E Lababeen, D J Halli – 9:30 Eidgah E Mohammadia, Hedge Nagar – 9:30 Makkah Masjid, Neelasandra (2nd Jama'at) – 9:30

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM

Madina Masjid, New Bamboo Bazaar (2nd Jama'at) – 10:00 Masjid E Muazzam (Hari Masjid), Shivajinagar – 10:30 Eidgah E Saabju Sab Bada Makan, H Siddiah Road – 10:30 Masjid E Azam Ahle Sunnat ul Jamaat, Shivajinagar – 10:45

This is a developing list...