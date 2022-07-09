Bakrid 2022: Greetings, images, statuses, messages and wishes to share on Eid al-Adha

It is a festive season for Muslims around the world as they celebrate one of the two major festivals, Eid al-Adha. In India, Eid al-Adha, also referred to as Bakrid or Bakr Eid or Greater Eid, falls on Sunday, July 10. Like Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Adha is celebrated upon the completion of Hajj, a holy pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid al Adha is the feast of sacrifice, which is celebrated by offering special prayers and then sacrificing of cattle. It is observed on 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid al Adha is a festival when Muslims sacrifice cattle like sheep, goats, ram, cows and camel, to honor Prophet Ibrahim's submission to God's command to sacrifice his own son. The act was so dear to Allah that sacrifice was mandated on all Muslims performing Hajj and those are financially capable.

Eid al-Adha wishes

On this occasion, people exchange sweets and wishes with their friends, family and loved ones. Here are some wishes, messages, images, quotes and statuses you can share on the occasion.

"Neither the flesh nor the blood (of the sacrificed animal) reaches Allah;It is your piety that reaches Him " Eid-al-Adha Mubarak! He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for all your obstacles to vanish soon. Happy Eid to you and your family! Wish that your sacrifices are accepted and the Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha! "He knows what is within the heavens and earth and knows what you conceal and what you declare. And Allah (SWT) is Knowing of that within the breasts " - The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak! Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you loads of joy and may all your wishes come true Wish you and your family a happy Eid-al-Adha. Today is the day to pray, love, smile, and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak! May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your every pore. Eid Mubarak, my friend. When I can't reach out people close to my heart, I always remember them in my duas. May Allah's blessings always shower on you. Eid Mubarak! May you be surrounded by family and friends this Eid. Allah is there for everyone. Eid Mubarak! May Allah shower countless blessing upon you and your family. Keep me in your prayers. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 When my arms cannot reach people who are close to my heart.

I hug them with my prayers.

May Allah bless you abundantly with peace.

Wishing you the greetings of Eid al-Adha. EID MUBARAK! TakabbalAllahu Minna wa Minkum. Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid.✨✨

May Allah SWT forgive all our sins and accept our sacrifice and put an ease to all our suffering!

May Allah SWT open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you.

May Allah SWT grant you Aafiyat in this life and in the hereafter.

Ameen summa Ameen.!!

History, celebration and significance of Eid al-Adha

There's a reason why Muslims sacrifice cattle during Bakrid. Just when Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, God ordered to kill an animal instead. The tradition continues to be followed even today to keep the spirit of sacrifice alive. The sacrifice done by the Muslims in the form of an animal is believed to be rewarded handsomely by Allah.

The rule of sacrificing is the same across the world. The choice of livestock, however, differs from country-to-country. In India, sheep, lambs, cows and camels are pretty common for sacrificial rituals. But due to legal restraints on sacrificing cows, a majority of the states in the country do not permit sacrificing the bovine.

Muslims celebrate Eid al Adha not too differently from Eid al-Fitr, except for the sacrificing of cattle. Eid al-Adha begins with morning prayers where Muslims gather in open grounds and recite special Eid prayers, post which the sacrifice takes place. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then distributed to the poor, friends and family while one-third of it is permitted to be consumed by the family that sacrificed the animal.