Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic holiday that commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. This festival, which is to be celebrated on June 17, is a time of joy, reflection, and unity among Muslims worldwide.

The story of Prophet Abraham and his son holds immense significance in the context of Eid al-Adha. According to Islamic tradition, Allah tested Abraham's faith by commanding him to sacrifice his beloved son. Demonstrating unwavering obedience, Abraham prepared to carry out the command, but at the very moment of sacrifice, Allah intervened, replacing his son with a ram. This event symbolizes the ultimate act of submission and trust in God.

Eid al-Adha traditions and celebrations

During Eid al-Adha, Muslims engage in several traditional activities and customs. They attend special congregational prayers early in the morning at mosques or open grounds. They perform the act of Qurbani, sacrificing an animal (usually a sheep, goat, cow, or camel) to symbolize Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son for God. The meat is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. It is customary for Muslims to wear new clothes or their best attire for Eid prayers and celebrations.

Families and friends gather to exchange greetings of Eid Mubarak, hug, and visit each other's homes. Special meals are prepared, and people share food with family, friends, and the less fortunate. Muslims often give Zakat-ul-Fitr, a charitable donation, to help the poor celebrate Eid.

Wishing your friends and family on the occasion of Eid

In the digital age, social media and digital platforms play a significant role in Eid al-Adha celebrations. Users share a multitude of Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes, images, and videos on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

People typically wish each other Eid Mubarak on Eid al-Adha, which translates to Blessed Eid. Other common phrases and wishes include Wishing you a joyous Eid filled with Allah's blessings, May the sacrifice of Eid bring you closer to Allah's mercy and love. Eid Mubarak! and May this Eid al-Adha bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your life. Eid Mubarak! These phrases reflect the religious significance of the day and the hope for happiness and divine blessings.

On this occasion, people exchange sweets and wishes with their friends, family and loved ones. Here are some wishes, messages, images, quotes and statuses you can share on the occasion.

"Neither the flesh nor the blood (of the sacrificed animal) reaches Allah;It is your piety that reaches Him " Eid-al-Adha Mubarak! He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for all your obstacles to vanish soon. Happy Eid to you and your family! Wish that your sacrifices are accepted and the Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha! "He knows what is within the heavens and earth and knows what you conceal and what you declare. And Allah (SWT) is Knowing of that within the breasts " - The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak! Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you loads of joy and may all your wishes come true Wish you and your family a happy Eid-al-Adha. Today is the day to pray, love, smile, and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak! May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your every pore. Eid Mubarak, my friend. When I can't reach out people close to my heart, I always remember them in my duas. May Allah's blessings always shower on you. Eid Mubarak! May you be surrounded by family and friends this Eid. Allah is there for everyone. Eid Mubarak! May Allah shower countless blessing upon you and your family. Keep me in your prayers. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 When my arms cannot reach people who are close to my heart.

I hug them with my prayers.

May Allah bless you abundantly with peace.

Wishing you the greetings of Eid al-Adha. EID MUBARAK! TakabbalAllahu Minna wa Minkum. Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid.✨✨

May Allah SWT forgive all our sins and accept our sacrifice and put an ease to all our suffering!

May Allah SWT open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you.

May Allah SWT grant you Aafiyat in this life and in the hereafter.

Ameen summa Ameen.!!