It's Eid al-Adha, one of the most important celebrations on the Islamic calendar, as the community comes together to celebrate. However, COVID-19 has put a damper on all celebrations in 2020. This cannot stop the community spirit though as snaps emerged from the corners of the country showing people celebrating.

Indian celebrate Eid al-Adha:

Early in the morning, devotees offered prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi:

A similar scene was seen at the Fatehpuri mosque in Delhi:

At Amritsar too, devotees offered prayers:

In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, devotees were found on their terrace offering prayers:

The security was tightened in Delhi on the occasion of Eid al-Adha as well:

Eid al-Adha celebration around the world:

At the Mecca, devotees were seen maintaining safe social distancing:

In Palestine, a full lockdown is being observed in the wake of COVID-19 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha as well:

Eid Mubarak!