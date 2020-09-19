Prime Minister Modi's birthday was celebrated widely across the country. However, on the occasion, many believed that it was important to point at the pressing issue of unemployment in the country. Many people observed unemployment day on the occasion.

In up, Fifteen people, including the national president of a small outfit, were booked for rioting after the protestors burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday to emphasise 'Unemployment Day' in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

Rioters booked for burning effigies

The case was registered against 11 unidentified people and four named accused on Friday in UP based on a complaint filed by Shamli district BJP president Satendra Tomar, they said.

Among those booked were, Prince Kori, national president of the Bharatiya Samaj Rakshak Yuva Morcha, and the 14 others were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), police said. The accused burnt the effigy on 17th September, on Prime Minister Modi's birthday, to mark 'Unemployment day'.

What's more, a video of the incident, that took place in Dargahpur village under Jhinjhana police station limits, has also gone viral on social media.

(With inputs from PTI.)