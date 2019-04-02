A recent video uploaded to YouTube by popular conspiracy theory channel 'Third Phase of Moon' is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, three Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopters can be seen encountering a black UFO that seems to be staying intact in the sky.

Interestingly, the incident happened in broad daylight, and we can clearly see the black UFO staying stationary in the skies just in front of the police helicopters. "Three helicopters and a dot. That's a UFO right there. The helicopters are facing that dot," said the unnamed eyewitness who shot the event on the camera.

The video uploaded by the Third Phase of Moon soon went viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 40,000 views.

"We are wondering if this is a standoff between extraterrestrial existence, a craft from another world and LAPD helicopters. Basically, this might be some kind of Mexican standoff. What the heck is going on in the skies over LA? This video does not look like an edited video, and there are no traces of tampering," said conspiracy theorists Blake Cousins in the YouTube video.

After watching the video, most of the viewers of this conspiracy theory channel admitted that alien life is a reality, and some people even went a step ahead and argued that extraterrestrials are now gearing up for disclosure.

"With these helicopters viewing these craft, it makes me wonder what they are and if possible what they are recording from the choppers. We are living in strange times where we are now seeing things in plain daylight, it can't be ignored or covered up anymore," commented Damen Rebel, a YouTube user.

"They know extraterrestrials exist, it's obvious. They also do appear to be very hesitant about them. With the immense technology, some aliens have ( in our solar system), then no wonder," commented Frank Hall, another YouTuber.

However, some sceptics suggested that the weird UFO in the skies and helicopters encountering it could be actually a progressing film shooting. Some others claimed that the UFO might be a balloon.