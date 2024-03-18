'Hamari choriyan choro se kam hai kya'! ( Women are powerful), remember this dialogue from Aamir Khan's film Dangal where he says that Women are no less than men and never fail to outshine them This is exactly what happened as the RCB's women's team won a trophy leaving the internet and Banglorians jump in joy!

It was indeed a night to remember as Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched victory against Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League. RCB defeated DC by eight wickets to lift the WPL trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 17. And RCB's 16-year-long dream came true.

RCB's win was more comfortable and the celebrations echoed through the packed Arun Jaitley Stadium and reverberated in countless living rooms across Bangalore.

'I just want to say Ee Sala Cup Namdu': Smriti Mandhana after RCB are crowned WPL champions

During media interaction, Mandhana had a special message for RCB's fanbase. She said, "I have a message for all the RCB fans, the most loyal fan base. Nothing would have been possible without their support. Ee Sala Cup Namde always comes up, and now I just want to say Ee Sala Cup Namdu."

utho anarkali, RCB has finally won a trophy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s0zTj9F9Z5 — Yash (@thejaadu) March 17, 2024

She said, "For them to have this trophy, it is amazing for them. I am not the only one who has won the trophy, the team has won. For RCB as a franchise to win, it is really, really special. We have been through ups and downs but they have stuck at it, and the way we have gotten past the line, it was amazing. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We had two tough losses."

Ahead of the presentation ceremony, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana received a special video call from RCB's men's team Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli dancing with RCB team.



- Video of the day. ?pic.twitter.com/JSj7u1SN5m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2024

King Kohli danced virtually in joy over the video call.

Kohli also took to Instagram to congratulate the RCB women's team on their maiden IPL success.

"Superwoman," Kohli captioned the story.

As soon as the news of their winning surfaced on the internet Smriti Mandhana lifted the RCB trophy. Memes flooded on social media feeds with fervour and excitement.

While Kohli can celebrate the win by the women's team, he knows that pressure has doubled up on the men's team after the historic win on Sunday night. RCB's Men's team have not won a single trophy in 16 years

IPL 2024 will see defending champions MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on RCB on March 22. The pressure mounts on Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik and other senior pros to take the team at least to the final.