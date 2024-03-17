The man of the moment Virat Kohli was spotted almost a month and days later at the Mumbai airport ever since the arrival of his son Akaay Kohli.

Virat greets paps at Mumbai airport

On Sunday, doting dad and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made his first appearance since the birth of his son Akaay. King Kohli looked dapper in a black full-sleeved t-shirt and jeans and wore a cap.

Virat is expected to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp soon for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League where his team will clash against Chennai Super Kings in the opener on March 22.

Several videos and pictures of Virat arriving at the airport were shared on social media.

A section of netizens were thrilled to see Kohli back in India and are elated to see Kohli get back on the field. While a sector of netizens started pointing out some white hairs in his beard.

Virat even interacted with the paps

A paparazzi asked him how he was doing, to which Virat said he was fine and asked them in return how they were doing.

The 35-year-old, who recently became a father for the second time, opted out of the five-match series due to personal reasons. He was in London for the past few weeks with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Meanwhile, he announced the news of his newborn son on February 20.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/अकाय & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," Kohli posted a note.