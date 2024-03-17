It was indeed a night to remember when singer Ed Sheeran performed live in Mumbai. The concert was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi race course, and celebs Orry, Farah Khan, and Karan Tacker among others attended the event.

The singer serenaded the audiences with his charismatic voice and sang some of his hit songs, namely, Shape of You, Perfect, and Photograph, among others.

Iconic: Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi

However, the crowds were in for a treat when they saw an unexpected crossover that blew their minds.

Ed Sheeran was joined by singer Diljit Dosanjh, and the duo performed on Diljit's Lover. Diljit and Ed Sheeran received roaring applause from hundreds of fans at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds.

On his Instagram, Diljit, shared a clip of him singing with Ed. Thousands of people in the crowd who were present there also sang with the duo.

What came as a surprise to fans was Ed Sheeran singing in Punjabi. Diljit wrote, "@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA (love-you gesture emoji) Chak deya Ge (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)."

Ed also posted a video of their performance. The duo hugged each other as the fans cheered for them. He captioned the post, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come !"

For the show, Diljit wore a black and golden outfit with a red turban. Ed was seen in a black T-shirt and denim.

Reacting to the post, Badshah wrote, "Bro got Ed Paaji as guitarist."

Varun Dhawan said, "Global domination." Harshdeep Kaur commented, "World Domination!!!! With pure love and music!! Dil-Jeet liya (Won my heart)."

Orry along with Diana Penty attended the concert and shared a slew of pictures from the concept night on his social media.

Before the concert, Diljit took to his Instagram to share a video of his meeting with Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, where the latter performed.

Diljit wrote in the caption, "ONE LOVE."

On Friday night, Farah Khan threw a grand party for Ed at a restaurant in Mumbai. Gauri, Hrithik , Saba Azad to Madhuri Dixit, among other celebs, enjoyed the bash hosted by Farah.