Ee Maya Peremito has landed in trouble on the day of its release in theatre after some members from Jain community raised their objection over the song Arihanthanam from the film.

Ee Maya Peremito has five songs and Arihanthanam is one among them. Mani Sharma has composed the music for this soundtrack, while Shree Mani wrote the lyrics for it. Anurag Kulkarni and Sahithi Chaganti have rendered their voices for this track, which was released on the internet in July.

The song Arihanthanam has been available on the internet for listening for over two months, but none raised objection about it. Just on the day that Ee Maya Peremito hit screens, some members of Jain community claimed that the lyrics this track are taken from the sacred Jain religious song and they are hurting the sentiments of Jainism. They requested the makers to remove the words from the song.

Several members from the Jain community took to Twitter to request the film unit for the removal of the song. It should be seen whether the makers will respond to them. Here are some of their comments.

Stop hurting our religious sentiments by putting our Maha Mantra "Arihanthanam" for your pathetic movie with such obscene scenes it's really derogatory of our most sacred mantra . #eemayaperemito . @ramukoppula The track must be deleted from the movie

