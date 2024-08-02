Ace batter and Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma is on cloud nine after the team won the T20 World Cup on June 23, 2024. Rohit Sharma is now gearing up for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. The ODI series against Sri Lanka will begin on August 2.

After the big win, both Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game.

And now, with merely a day left for the ODI series. Indian skipper Rohit has started preparations for the series against Sri Lanka and was seen practising his shots in the nets.

Several pictures and videos of Rohit practising in the nets have gone viral. Rohit Sharma shared a picture of him from the field. However, the skipper deleted it in a few hours.

Rohit Sharma deletes training post after social media finds fault in viral photo before Sri Lanka ODI series

in the pics that were shared by Rohit Sharma, he had edited his belly. The picture also shows his forearm bent.

BEWARE: New weight loss technique where your fore-arms get bent. ? pic.twitter.com/1NS3T44lPj — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 31, 2024

After fans spotted faulty editing, the ace skipper was trolled for doing so.

The same photo was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and fans compared both images and claimed that the Indian skipper had edited the picture.

Rohit has deleted the picture from his social media handle.

Fans react

One user wrote, "If there are such insecurities, work on your body Brother."

The second user said, "BCCI exposed him."

"Rohit twisted" his hand while trimming his belly," a user joked.

The third user mentioned, "BEWARE: New weight loss technique where your forearms get bent."

The fourth mentioned, "I am just asking what is needed of editing here ??? You have already proved yourself in World Cup!! Then just why ???"

India vs Sri Lanka ODI dates:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI - August 2

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - August 4

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI - August 7