ED starts process of auctioning confiscated property of Sandeshkhali prime accused Shahjahan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started the process of auctioning confiscated property of suspended Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali sexual harassment and land grabbing cases.

The crimes that took place in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, rocked the state before the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Sources said that ED officials have started the process of auctioning, beginning with three high-end SUVs registered in the names of Shahjahan and his family members.

The ED has already approached a special court in Kolkata for permission to auction these three vehicles currently parked at the agency's central government office (CGO) complex office at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The combined market value of the three vehicles is estimated at over Rs 1 crore.

Once the auction process for the three vehicles is over, sources added, a similar process of auctioning other properties in the form of land and constructed structures will begin.

Of the three vehicles, one is registered in the name of Sheikh Shahjahan and the other in the name of his brother Sheikh Alamgir. The third vehicle is registered in the name of a corporate entity indirectly owned by the Sheikh family.

Besides, illegal land grabbing and sexual harassment of women, Sheikh Shahjahan is also a principal accused in the assault on ED officials and the escorting Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

The assault by the villagers and supporters of the Sheikh family took place when the central agency officials attempted a raid and search operation at Shahjahan's residence on the morning of January 5 last year, in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal.

After remaining absconding for several days he was ultimately arrested by the West Bengal Police and was subsequently handed over to the ED officials.

Shahjahan was close to former state food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested by the ED in the ration distribution case and is currently out on bail.

(With inputs from IANS)