Ed Sheeran has a huge fan base in India, and the singer has always received a warm welcome from the audience. He is pally with a lot of Bollywood celebrities and is often seen with them at parties and events. His fans have often taken to their social media accounts to express how, at this point, Ed does deserve an honorary Indian citizenship- while some take it as a joke, others are very serious about it. Recently, the singer made it public that he watches a lot of Indian films and has already watched Aashiqui 2.

The singer had taken to social media to talk about his latest song collaboration with Arijit Singh. In the caption of the post, he mentioned that the first time he got to know about Singh was after he had heard 'Tum Hi Ho', a song from the film 'Aashiqui 2'.

Ed wrote, "I first became aware of @arijitsingh music when i watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie. I checked him out, and got in touch, and said whenever you wanna sing together i'm down. he was playing london, so i went to guest with him and sing Perfect there, it was an incredible show."

As a comment on the post, a netizen could not help but doubt Ed's claim of having watched 'Aashiqui 2', the internet user wrote, "Bro, in no world did you watch Aashiqui 2". Ed immediately replied to the comment saying, "why not? I watch loads of Bollywood and Tollywood movies, no one makes movies like that I love it."

A Reddit discourse was started on Reddit after the comment went viral, and netizens had the most hilarious reaction to it. An Internet user wrote, "respect from India" "Give him an aadhar card already" to which another person replied, saying, "he's more Indian than many actual Indians". A netizen mentioned, "Ed just loves India. He really has a lot of fun here".

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh recently collaborated on a song titled 'Sapphire', which has become a massive hit. The song also had a surprise cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.