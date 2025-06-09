Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with his maiden series, The Bads*** of Bollywood, which will soon premiere on Netflix. Ahead of its release, the show has already received its first review—from none other than Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

First review of Aryan Khan's show by Netflix CEO

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently appeared on a podcast where he discussed the global impact of Netflix India and also spoke about Aryan Khan's upcoming directorial venture.

Ted shared, "It (The Ba***ds of Bollywood) is very fun. I've watched the first two episodes so far. It's very funny. I think people in India, and outside of India, know nothing about the inner workings of Bollywood. So it's a really fun world. He (Aryan Khan) is a very good director."

The series was officially announced earlier this year at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan not only shot a promo for the show but also attended the event to support its launch.

In the promo, Shah Rukh revealed a behind-the-scenes anecdote—how he almost pitched Aryan to Netflix for a job before the pandemic hit.

"He learned direction and production at USC (University of Southern California), in America. It's a strange coincidence. If Covid hadn't happened, I would have spoken to Ted and Bela about giving him a job at Netflix to assist someone. But because of Covid, he came back to India and started writing, " Shah Rukh said, referring to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

About the Show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood* is described as a cheeky satire that offers an insider's look into the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bamba in lead roles and reportedly features big cameo appearances by stars like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are also said to be part of the cast.