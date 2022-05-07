The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which on Friday conducted raids at more than 18 locations across the country in connection with a PMLA case related to illegal mining and misappropriation of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand, has seized cash to the tune of Rs 19.31 crore along with incriminating documents from the house of a Jharkhand-based chartered accountant (CA).

The raids came to an end at 8 p.m.

A source said that the CA whose house was raided is close to IAS officer Pooja Singhal, whose premises was also raided. Singhal is a 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and was posted as the deputy commissioner in the Khunti district earlier.

The ED has recorded the statements of the CA after seizing the whole cash.

The raids were conducted at Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Mujjafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR, including Faridabad and Gurugram.

About Rs 17.51 crore cash was reportedly recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant-cum-financial advisor with links to the IAS officer and her family are under the scanner, ED officials said. They further recovered around Rs 1.8 crore cash from another location in the city, officials said.

"We have recovered a few incriminating documents in the raid. Residents of senior government officials were searched by the teams," a source said.

The ED didn't release any official statement in this respect. The ED teams were assisted by the local police.

(Additional agency inputs)