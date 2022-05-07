Launching a big offensive against activists of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu Police on early Friday morning conducted raids in the houses of some radical leaders who are sympathizers of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The raids, which were conducted in connection with a case registered in the year 2007, continued till this evening. Raids were conducted on the premises of two sympathizers of deceased Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Police recovered several vital documents and some other incriminating material during raids. The case in 2007 was registered in FIR 01/2007 U/Ss 124-A, 147 RPC of Police Station City Jammu after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

According to police, the investigation and legal proceedings of this case were going on with two accused namely Rayees Ahmed Malik son of late Mohammad Sadiq Malik resident of Dalpatia Mohalla Jammu and Mohammad Sharif Sartaj son of Shamas Ud Din resident of Bhallesa Doda, at present Khatikan Talab Jammu, were evading their arrest.

Pakistan connection established

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said that after the issuance of house search warrants by the Judicial Magistrate, special teams of Jammu police conducted raids at the houses of both these accused wanted in case of 2007 in Dalpatia Mohalla, Sunjawan, and Talab Khadikan.

The seized material includes banned Jamaat-e-Islami literature related to the Doda region, forms for medical admission in Pakistan, a report regarding a person namely Abdul Rehman who was a Pakistan national who visited the area and was later deported, literature related to Jammu Kashmir freedom movement, a phone diary containing Pakistan numbers, cash register regarding various accounts, an identity card pertaining to Iran, photographs with Jamaat e Islami leaders meeting notices regarding Jammu Kashmir freedom movement and stamps regarding Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement.

J&K Police register fresh case

Although investigation in the case registered in 2007 was going on, J&K police registered a fresh case to conduct further investigation.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that a fresh case in Police Station Peer Mitha 27/2022 U/S 10,13 and 39 UAPA has been registered over the recovery of incriminating material related to a banned organization and further investigation and legal proceedings into the matter are going on.

The house premises of the duo were searched by police teams in presence of an executive magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material have been recovered.