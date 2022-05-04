Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday warned students of the Union Territory against pursuing medical or dental education in Pakistan.

Quoting the order issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI) on April 28, the J&K Government today issued an official handout to inform the students of J&K against pursuing medical or dental education in Pakistan.

National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI) have advised all concerned not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing medical/dental education. Although the order was issued on April 28, the J&K government issued directions in this regard on May 3.

"Any Indian national/overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA till date", reads the official handout issued by J&K government on Tuesday.

"However, it is mentioned in the order that migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degrees or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/ NEXT/screening Test or seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA.

Over 100 students from Kashmir go to Pakistan for MBBS

With the help of separatist leaders, every year over 100 students from Kashmir Valley go to Pakistan to pursue MBBS. In the year 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) unearthed the scam between students, Pakistan High Commission officials, and separatists of Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had termed admissions of students from Jammu and Kashmir to medical institutions in Pakistan on the recommendations of separatists as an "alternative mechanism" of terror funding in the Valley.

As reported earlier by The International Business Times, Jammu and Kashmir Police had unearthed a scam of selling MBBS seats of Pakistani colleges to fund terror.

UGC, AICTE already urged Indian citizens not to go to Pakistan for higher studies

The University Grants Commission (UGC), along with the All India Council for Technical Education, (AICTE) in a joint notice had already urged the Indian students to not pursue higher studies in Pakistan. They have advised the students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education.

Council and Commission have warned that any Indian national or overseas citizens of India who intends to take admission in Pakistan for higher studies will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India.