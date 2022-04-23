After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed a module funding terror groups through auctioning of MBBS seats, the University Grand Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) advised students not to take admission in any educational institution in Pakistan.

Those who have enrolled themselves in degree colleges in Pakistan will not be eligible for a job or to pursue higher education in India on the basis of degrees acquired in the neighbouring country.

"Any Indian national or an overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan," the statement issued by UGC and AICTE reads.

Relaxations, however, are offered to the migrants and their children who have acquired citizenship in India.

"Migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA," it said.

Over 100 students from Kashmir go to Pakistan for higher studies annually

Every year over 100 students from Kashmir Valley usually go to Pakistan for higher studies, especially for MBBS. In the year 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had unearthed the scam between students, Pakistan High Commission officials, and separatists of Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had termed admissions of students from Jammu and Kashmir to medical institutions in Pakistan on the recommendations of separatists as an "alternative mechanism" of terror funding in the Valley.

MBBS quota allocated to Hurriyat leaders

As reported earlier by The International Business Times, Jammu and Kashmir Police had unearthed a scam of selling MBBS seats of Pakistani colleges to fund terror.

The police claimed that, on average, the cost of a seat ranged between Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakhs. In some cases, the price was brought down after the intervention of Hurriyat leaders.

Sources said that based on available evidence, a conservative estimate indicated that the money involved could be around Rs. 4 crores per annum. Every year minimum of 40 MBBS seats were allocated to Hurriyat leaders for selling.

The investigation has also revealed that both at the time of collecting the money from the parents as well as channeling it for use by terrorists and separatists, intermediaries were used to hide the transactions. For example, in some cases, money was received through educational consultancies to conceal the end-use.