While the Supreme Court is set to hear the anticipatory bail plea filed by Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case on Monday, August 26, the Enforcement Directorate submitted proof of his offshore assets in the court.

The ED filed an affidavit with "specific inputs" by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) which reveal that Chidambaram and his co-conspirators "had accounts/valuable properties in Argentina, Austria, British Virgin Island, France, Greece, Malaysia, Monaco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Sri Lanka."

The agency claimed the former FM and his close confidants had created a network of shell companies in India and abroad and added that it has "enough evidence" to substantiate the claim. The ED mentioned 17 anonymous foreign bank accounts and 10 expensive assets that Chidambaram purchased in India and abroad.

Considering Chidambaram's petition will be a mockery of justice, said the investigative agency, adding that has not cooperated with officers in charge of the case. The ED is likely to emphasize on custodial interrogation of the former finance minister.