The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested Sanjay Badaya, a close aide of former Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi, in the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam case.

This is the fourth arrest made by the ED in this case under sections of the money laundering law.

ED sources said that Badaya was produced before the court late on Tuesday evening and has been remanded for four days. The officials said that Badaya was called to the ED office at 9 a.m. and questioned for about five hours.

An ED official, on condition of anonymity, said that they have found some incriminating evidence and documents indicating Badaya's active role in money laundering related to the JJM case.

"Even during the raids conducted at 18 to 20 places by government officials and others in Jaipur in September last year, we received information about illegally earned money," the official said.

During the investigation, it was found that Sanjay Badaya was in touch with private contractors and middlemen and was taking bribes on behalf of PHED officials.

He was playing the role of a bridge between the officials and the contractors. Investigation revealed that Sanjay Badaya was the right-hand man of former PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi and had interference in the office and its files.

So far, ED has arrested Piyush Jain and his father Padam Chand Jain and Mahesh Mittal in this case.

