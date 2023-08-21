"Echoes of Stone" is a captivating documentary that delves into the ancient art of Sang Tarashi, the traditional stone carving of Kashmir. Vivid pictures and heartfelt interviews in the film shed light on the enduring quality of this ancient craft.

The skilled stone carvers reveal their deep-rooted bond with their ancestors. They intricately shape stone with weathered hands, carrying the weight. Of Kashmir's history. The sound of each chisel strike is an homage to the founders of their land.

Through its reverent gaze upon headstones adorned with affection, the film elicits a powerful tie between those still present and those gone, crossing religious lines. However, amidst the admiration from distant lands, the artisans face economic struggles, receiving meagre compensation for their invaluable work.

The album poses profound queries regarding the value of cultural treasures and the duty to protect them for the benefit of future societies. This moving homage recognizes the contribution of these unassuming masters, whose art transcends the boundaries of history and leaves a lasting impact on Kashmir's spirit.