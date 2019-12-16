After much furore in the political circle, the Election Commission of India has sought a report from Chief Election Officer in Jharkhand over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark, the Commission said on Monday.

The Jharkhand CEO has been asked to submit a report to the Election Commission as soon as possible.

The Commission's move comes after controversy erupted over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark, which he made in Jharkhand's Godda district last Thursday during a public rally.

The statement was an attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over rising instances of gender-based violence. "The Prime Minister had launched 'Make in India' but, nowadays, it is 'Rape in India'," Rahul had said.

BJP demands apology

The women members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday had filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action against Rahul Gandhi.

Irani had said that Rahul should not play politics on rape. Irani also asked his mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi to advise and guide him.

This is the first time in the history of India that a man from Gandhi family has the audacity to insult women and call for their rape. Does he mean that all men in India want to rape women? Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country - Smriti Irani, Union Minister

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Irani said how could the Congress leader stoop to such extent as to mean something like "inviting men to India to rape"."Rahul Gandhi should be punished for mocking his political opponent and calling 'Come, rape in India," said Irani.

Rahul Gandhi's refused to apologise

Rahul had refused to apologise over his remark and hit out at the government saying this was "merely an excuse" for them (BJP government) to divert attention from the main issue.

Speaking to media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "All I said was that the Prime Minister keeps talking about 'Make in India', but when we open newspapers, all we read is about rapes across India. There are reports of rapes from every BJP-ruled state."

There is no question of apologizing. This is merely an excuse for the government to divert attention from the main issue in front of us right now — the citizenship law — and nothing else. - Rahul Gandhi

He also hit out at the Prime Minister in a tweet and demanded his apology for burning the north-eastern states after the passage of controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 and for destroying India's economy.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, said in a tweet, "Modi should apologise —for burning the North-East. For destroying India's economy... and for this speech, a clip of which I'm attaching." Earlier in the day, BJP members demanded an apology from him for his remarks on women, alleging that alluded to all women.