After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed an objection with the Election Commission on Monday, May 8, regarding former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's recent remarks on the "sovereignty of Karnataka", the Election Commission of India intervened quickly and requested Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify Sonia Gandhi's remark about "Karnataka sovereignty."

The remarks were made at a public forum in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Saturday, May 6, and generated a huge political storm in the run-up to the state assembly elections. The complaint was made by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who said Gandhi breached the Model Code of Conduct regulations and asked the EC to take strict action against her for making such a comment.

Sonia Gandhi delivered a speech at a political gathering in Hubballi on Saturday, saying, "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty, or integrity."

Sonia Gandhi's usage of the word "sovereignty" in regard to Karnataka, according to the BJP, is a deliberate attempt to propagate an anti-national agenda. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the Congress manifesto is that of the "Tukde-Tukde" gang and that such terms are used on purpose. He went on to say that the BJP is hoping the Election Commission will take action against this act.

Sonia Gandhi's words created a political tempest, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP officials criticising the Congress. During a speech on Sunday, the Prime Minister stated that the Congress believes Karnataka should be independent of India.

"Such a tweet is clearly intended to encourage the fervent nationalists, peace-loving, progressive, and globally recognised people of Karnataka." The intention appears to be to upset the peace, harmony, and peace that exists in Karnataka in order to earn the votes and support of some chosen communities or organisations, whose entire purpose and aim is to destroy the very being of the Indian State," the BJP stated in its letter to the poll commission.

However, it was also stated that the EC had issued a notice to the Karnataka BJP president in the context of a complaint received from the Congress party that the BJP published an advertisement on May 8, 2023, making some specific accusations about the Congress party.