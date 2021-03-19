Conspiracy theorists all across the globe strongly believe that aliens do exist in the universe and these advanced extraterrestrial beings have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years. As the search to find extraterrestrial life continues in full swing, let us check some expert predictions regarding possible scenarios that could arise if humans and aliens make their first contact.

Aliens may eat humans

Yes, you heard it right. In a recent article written in The Conversation, astrophysicist Jacco van Loon believes that aliens may start eating humans if these advanced species find human meat delicious and nutritious. It should be noted that Alexander Pearce, an Irish convict notorious for cannibalizing his fellow prison escapees had once claimed that human meat is very delicious. If aliens too like this meat, a possible first contact could result in a human massacre, and human meat will be seen getting baked and cooked in alien kitchens.

Aliens are already here on earth

Even though space agencies are busy searching for alien life, Dr Helen Sharman, the first British woman to visit space believes that aliens might be already here on earth, but humans simply can't see them. According to Harman, aliens may not be made up of carbon and nitrogen, and they might be a completely different form of life.

Stephen Hawking's predictions about alien first contact

Legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking had also warned humans if we succeed in making a crucial first contact with aliens. In a 2010 documentary titled Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking, the physicist claimed that alien civilizations sufficiently advanced to visit Earth may be hostile.

Aliens could invade planet earth

The idea of alien invasion post the crucial first contact is suggested by astrophysicist Jacco van Loon who believes aliens could eat humans. According to van Loon, earth has the perfect conditions for life, and if aliens are interested in the blue planet, they could invade earth and could wipe out humanity from the surface of the planet.

"They may be interested in our planet. Earth has perfect conditions for life. Aliens might need another home, if for some reason – such as climate change, nuclear war, or an enormous asteroid impact – they had to leave their own planet. It's also possible that they would not be looking for friendship," says van Loon.

The possibility of aliens working together with humans

Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief recently claimed that alien existence is real, and he shockingly revealed that advanced extraterrestrial beings are working together with humans. According to Eshed, experts from the United States and Israel are working with aliens, and he also claimed that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where there are human and alien delegates.