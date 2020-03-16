One of the wings of the Bangalore East Water Tanker Association (the water tanker operators) that supplies water mainly along the Outer Ring Road in the eastern periphery of Bengaluru, has called on a strike that has now aroused panic among the residents of these areas.

The strike is reportedly consequential to the ban the tahsildar of Hoskote taluk has imposed over the drawing of water from the bore wells that ran on electricity.

Hoskote and nearby areas left dry

These bore wells, that ran on electricity, are the main sources of water for Bangalore East Water Tanker operators. The unbridled exploitation of water in the recent past has left Hoskote and its nearby areas dry, which forced the tahsildar to take the action.

The water tanker association has asked to lift the ban immediately, lest they will have to stop the supply of water from March 16 to March 20.

Having their own bore wells parched and no centralised water supply, most of the upscale apartment buildings are solely dependent on these water tankers for their daily water needs. Few of the offices and tech parks are also depending on them.

Water scarcity

For the past few days already, many households in Tubarahalli, Siddapura and other areas have been facing water scarcity- adding up the severity of the alarming crisis.

'Residents arrange for the water tankers for transportation'

In a recent statement, the tanker association, with almost 250 tanker members, said, "The water supply to the apartments, hospitals, IT-BT offices (Information and BioTechnology) would be affected at Varthur, Hagadur, Bellandur, Doddanekundi wards from Monday onwards as we are facing the ban on getting the water. So the tankers will stop the service, and the government should look into the issue to avoid inconvenience."

In light of the residents approaching the authorities over their concerns, it has been decided that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will supply water provided the residents arrange for the water tankers for the transportation.

On the other hand, many other water tanker operators who source water from elsewhere, have taken the opportunity to hike their prices to Rs 2,000 for the usual rate of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500.

In a report, Sonali Singh, a resident of Bellandur, complained "BWSSB should have made adequate water supply provision in this area by now, especially since the government gets the highest tax remittances from Mahadevpura constituency.

"Most apartments are completely dependent on tankers for water supply." She also added that the residents are now left at the mercy of the water tanker mafia due to the inefficiency of BWSSB.