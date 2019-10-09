The Karnataka government has decided to seek assistance from the World Bank for the 24x7 water supply project in Hubbali-Dharwad after it was discarded by the previous government.

The 24x7 water supply project was initiated in 2005 by the Jagdish Shettar government under the Water and Sanitation Sector due to an inadequate supply of water in the state. A pilot project was implemented in eight wards in the twin cities of Hubbali-Dharwad with private sector participation. Ten wards in Belgaum and eleven wards in Kalaburagi was also included in the project.

From 8 wards, the project was later extended to 39 wards in the twin cities but was later halted as the Siddaramaiah government did not show any interest in the project and the expansion plan did not take place.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent visit to Hubbali- Dharwad, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stressed on the significance of the round the clock water supply scheme and asked her help in seeking World Bank's help for further monetary assistance.

Dharwad district has been facing a severe water crisis due to groundwater depletion. A few months back, water was being supplied only once in 12 days in the area due to water scarcity. Malaprabha reservoir, about 35 km away in Savadatti, Belagavi district and Neerasagar lake in Dhummavad are the major water resources for the twin cities. The 24x7 water supply scheme can be a cure for the major water crisis that has affected the twin cities.

A project of lifting an additional 40 million litres of water per day (MLD) from Malaprabha reservoir is on and it is likely to be operational by December. If the water board draws additional water from Malaprabha, the water supply cycle is expected to reduce from five days to three, reports TOI.