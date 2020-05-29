Yet another earthquake sent strong tremors in Delhi. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) revealed the earthquake magnitude was measured at 4.6 on the Richter Scale. Strong tremors were felt not just in Delhi, but also in Gurugram and Noida. The earthquake hit 16 kms ESE of Rohtak in Haryana. No causalities have been reported as of this writing.

Over the last month, series of tremors have been felt in the national capital. On May 15, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit Delhi. It had hit 13kms northwest of New Delhi. No casualties were reported from the incident.

Just days before that on May 10, a medium-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit northeast Delhi. There are five seismic zones and Delhi falls under the fourth zone. The earthquake shook Delhi-Noida region, but no damages were reported.