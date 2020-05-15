An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale hit the National Capital Region on Friday, May 15, the fourth in one month. No causality or loss of property was reported at the time of filing the report.

The earthquake occurred at around 11.28 am at a depth of eight kilometres in Delhi.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Pitampura, 13 km northwest of Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed.

"Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Pitampura in Delhi," the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring of earthquake activity was quoted by news agency PTI.

The national capital has been witnessing earthquakes in the range of two to three magnitude frequently.

Earlier on April 12, 13 and May 10, mild intensity earthquakes were felt in the areas having epicentre in Delhi. However, in all the four earthquakes, there was no loss of life or property.

In the last decade, Delhi has been hit by over 100 earthquakes.