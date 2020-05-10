Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas on Sunday, May 10. According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck the national capital and had its epicentre in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

There were no immediate reports of any damage to property. This is the third low-intensity earthquake in the national capital, which is under lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On April 13, a moderate intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital followed another low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook parts of Delhi, the very next day.

Dust storm sweeps Delhi-NCR

Earlier today, Light rainfall and dust storm in the national capital and neighbouring regions brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, with weather predictions emphasizing that this condition is likely to stay for a few more days and will delay the onset of the heatwave.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of IMD's North-West Meteorological Centre said, "The activity is due to western disturbance. It has resulted in dust storms, thunderstorms and light rainfall. The wind speed is currently 60 km per hour."

This weather condition will persist for one or two hours and then move towards west and east Uttar Pradesh. "Temperature will drop and will be around 35 degrees celsius."

(further details awaited)