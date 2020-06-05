A low-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka on Friday, June 5. Jamshedpur in Jharkhand was also hit by a mild-intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale at around 6:55 am.

At the same time, Hampi in Karnataka also experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale, National Center for Seismology has said. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that a major tremor may be witnessed in Delhi amid a range of low-intensity earthquakes reported in the national capital region over the last one-and-a-half months.