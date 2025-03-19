Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the safe return of NASA's Crew-9, which included astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who had been stranded in space for nearly nine months.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his admiration for their resilience, saying, "Welcome back, Crew-9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage, and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions."

PM Modi also praised the pioneering spirit of Sunita Williams, stating, "Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career."

Expressing gratitude to those who worked to bring the astronauts back safely, the Prime Minister added, "We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity."

Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth on Tuesday evening aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

The spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida just minutes before 6 p.m., marking the successful conclusion of an unexpected and prolonged stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule was later retrieved by a recovery ship, and Hague was the first to exit. Williams emerged third, smiling and waving as she was assisted out of the spacecraft.

Originally, Williams and Wilmore had planned to spend only eight days in space when they launched on June 6, 2024, aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. However, due to a malfunction in the spacecraft, their return was delayed, and they were eventually brought back on SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

(With inputs from IANS)