After discovering promising signs of lead, zinc, and silver deposits in the vicinity of Bileta, located in Alwar's Raini tehsil, the state government has taken a proactive step towards further exploration and geologists are optimistic about finding more reserves in the state.

The Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust has been tasked with conducting detailed surveys. Led by Additional Director of Geology, Alok Jain, the officials presented samples from the site to Director of Mines and Petroleum, Sandesh Nayak, on Thursday. They expressed their belief that the Alwar region in the state holds substantial reserves of lead, zinc, and silver.

The potential deposits are estimated to cover an area of approximately 20 square kilometers near Bileta in Alwar's Raini tehsil. Nayak expressed optimism about the potential of the deposits, stating that the department anticipates both domestic and international mining companies will be attracted to invest in the state.

Notably, this marks the first time clear indications of lead, zinc, and silver deposits have been found in the North Delhi fold belt.

In the past, these valuable resources were discovered in the South Delhi fold belt, specifically in Udaipur, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, and Ajmer, where Hindustan Zinc has been actively mining.

According to the samples collected by department officials from the area, there are strong indications of lead, zinc, silver, sulphide minerals, copper, and pyrite minerals. The samples exhibited unique characteristics, being seven times heavier than regular stones, displaying a shiny appearance, and forming distinct layers.

