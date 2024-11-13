The Indian government has prioritized the welfare of the over 35 million Indian diaspora. This commitment was underscored with the launch of the official website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The launch was a joint effort by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is a flagship event of the Indian government, providing a key platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora worldwide.

The 18th edition of the convention is scheduled to take place from January 8-10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The theme for the convention is 'Viksit Bharat ki Sankalpna Mein Pravasi Bhartiyon Ka Yogdan', translating to the diaspora's contribution to a developed India. EAM Jaishankar, in his social media posts, expressed delight at the launch of the PBD website. He emphasized the importance of the Indian diaspora as a pillar of strength in tackling global issues and highlighted the journey of Indians abroad as more than a tale of migration. Jaishankar also expressed confidence in the diaspora's continued role in India's march towards a Viksit Bharat. He further stated that the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas is more than just a celebration; it is an invitation to action. He urged the diaspora to register in large numbers and join in the celebration of shared roots. The convention is an opportunity to renew bonds, develop friendships, and experience India's rich culture and heritage.

The website, pbdindia.gov.in, was launched to facilitate the registration process for participants, booking of accommodation, and other necessary formalities. It also provides details of the program, logistics, advisories, tourist attractions, and religious sites in Odisha. With the launch of the website, the registration process for participants is now open, and delegates are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The convention will showcase exhibitions on Ramayana and, for the first time, highlight the contributions of the diaspora to technology. This is part of the message that India moves on both tradition and technology together. The Odisha government also intends to install an exhibition to showcase its rich cultural heritage, diversity, and artistry. The Ministry will be extending invitations to the winners of the ongoing Bharat Pujaniya Quiz and to participants of two batches of its flagship Know India program to attend the upcoming PBD.

Odisha Chief Minister Majhi urged the Indian diaspora across the world to visit Odisha and participate in the convention. He hoped that they would be able to witness and appreciate the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the state. The convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, and a youth edition of the convention will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the valedictory session.