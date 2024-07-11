Yusha Nafees, a 16-year-old squash player currently ranked No. 1 in India for Boys U-17, has successfully secured his US visa after two initial rejections, thanks to the timely intervention of senior officials and the Indian sports ministry.

Yusha, who hails from Dhampur where his father works in the sugar mills, was the youngest player who got selected for the Indian junior team set to compete in the World Junior Squash Championship in the USA. But his dreams were met with challenges when his visa application was rejected on grounds that he had insufficient ties to ensure his return to India.

Despite submitting additional documentation to support his training, funding, and endorsements from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), Yusha faced another rejection.

"I know I have the potential to win medals for India at the biggest stage, but I need to travel outside in order to reach my goals," Yusha appealed in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

His call for help fell on the right ears as senior officials stepped in to help. Ministers and key officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, including Mansukh Mandviya, Kunal Lone, IAS, and Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, IFS, came forward for a timely intervention. Their efforts, along with support from the Ministry of External Affairs and Dr S. Jaishankar, proved successful, and Yusha's visa was finally approved.

Your VISA is done. All the best. Go give it your best. Thank you to the amazing officers at the Sports Ministry, GoI and the MEA. @mansukhmandviya | @DrSJaishankar | @kunalone | @MEAIndia | @randhir_jk ?? https://t.co/vgdar08atW — Danish Manzoor Bhat (@TellDM) July 11, 2024

Expressing his gratitude, Yusha said, "I am immensely grateful to MEA India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Nagaraj Naidu, Kunal Lone, Mansukh Mandaviya, and the incredible officers from the Ministry for helping me secure my visa after it was rejected twice. Your swift action and support made all the difference."

Nafees recently led a strong Indian challenge into the quarterfinals of the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad. On June 26, he triumphed over Iranian Md Saleh Akhani with a score of 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the Boys U-17 section. This victory followed his earlier win against local challenger Ubaid Ullah.

With his visa issues resolved, Yusha is now focused on representing India at the World Junior Squash Championship. The championships begin with individual events from July 12–17 and conclude with team events from July 18–23.