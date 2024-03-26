Speculations are rife that Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu got married to her longtime boyfriend and renowned Badminton player Mathias Boe. As per various media reports, Taapsee and Mathias got married in an intimate ceremony in ITC Jaipur on March 23. The report further reports that Taapsee and her boyfriend have decided to keep her wedding under wraps and will only come out when the time is right.

Taapsee Pannu sports sindoor after reports of her secret wedding to Mathias Boe

On Monday, the couple celebrated their first Holi with their friends. A day after their wedding rumours, a photo of the actress further added fuel to the ongoing reports of her marriage. The new picture shows Taapsee sporting a sindoor. The picture shows Taapsee and her friends accompanied by Mathias and their friends.

Abhilash Thapliyal shared the picture on her Instagram handle on Monday.

In the picture, the Taapsee actress was seen wearing a blue kurta and her face was smeared in colours, but netizens spotted sindoor on the actress' forehead.

Mathias was seen standing behind in the photo with a red colour on his face. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu also featured in the picture.

The reports of marriage surfaced after Pavail Gulati shared a picture on his social media. The alleged wedding was attended by the family members of the duo and the closest friends including Abhilash, Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, and Pavail Gulati among others.

Taapsee and Mathias are yet to announce the wedding on social media and fans are waiting with bated breath for the official announcement.

Taapsee and Mathias started dating in the year 2013. In 2020, Mathias announced his retirement from the game and at present, he is the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

Taaspsee on marriage plans

Speaking about her relationship earlier, Taapsee had said, "I am with the same person (Mathias) since the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship (sic)."

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan.