It has been made mandatory for all the universities in Karnataka to submit files online only by using the 'e-office' software platform from March 1.

C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Higher Education Minister, has written a letter to the State Additional Chief Secretary, G. Kumar Naik directing the officials of the department to send back the files which arrive in physical format after the proposed March 1 deadline.

In the letter, he has said, "Universities were instructed earlier to submit all the files through e-office. But it has come to my notice that some of the universities have still not implemented e-office despite prior instruction to do so."

He has added that, though his office was functioning completely based on e-office, letters, files and proposals from universities were still being sent in physical format.

Expressing dissatisfaction over this decision, Ashwathnarayan has said this has defeated the very purpose of implementation of e-office.

The objective of the e-office is to enable speedy delivery of services and bring transparency in the system.

Universities will become irrelevant if the universities do not adapt to the present-day work patterns, the Education Minister added in the letter.

The Minister has also directed to constitute a committee to prepare a report within 15 days on digitalisation, Unified University and College Management System, and National Academic Depository which are being implemented as per the New Education Policy, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)