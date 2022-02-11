Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that it has been decided to reopen high schools across the state from February 14.

"The government has the responsibility of maintaining law and order. Tomorrow (Friday), a meeting with all the ministers, Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and ZP CEOs would be held to review the ground situation in the districts. Accordingly, appropriate directions would be issued. I, the Education Minister, and the Home Minister are in constant touch with each other. Senior officials have been instructed to be in touch with district and taluk level officers," he told media persons after a meeting with Ministers of Education, Home, and senior officials.

All measures would be taken to maintain peace and order till the Karnataka High Court delivers its judgement (on the hijab matter), he said, adding that necessary measures would be taken to ensure that peace prevails and no untoward incidents happen when the schools reopen.

The dress code issue in schools that rocked the state has entered the portals of the High Court, Bommai said and urged everyone to maintain peace and respect the court verdict.

"The anxiety among the students has subsided after declaring holiday to schools and colleges. No untoward incident has been reported. A few visual clips are doing the rounds in the last 2 days. But do not fall prey to any provocations," he appealed.

He noted that Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has said that the three-member bench would hold daily hearings and has appealed to maintain peace till a verdict is pronounced. The Chief Justice has instructed not to wear any religious garment in schools and colleges, and has instructed reopening of schools too, Bommai added.