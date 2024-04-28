Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 review: An antidote for airborne toxins in homes

It's no secret that Indian homes are not the safest, as the air inside is alarmingly dangerous. India records the highest average annual PM2.5 levels globally, with Delhi leading the list. Additionally, indoor air quality proves to be significantly worse than outdoor air.

In an era where clean air is increasingly valued as a fundamental aspect of health and well-being, the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 emerges as a powerful solution to combat indoor air pollution. Dyson sent us this machine for review and we plugged it in and placed it strategically in the living room. Combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design, this air purifier promises to revolutionize the way we perceive and interact with our indoor environments. But it also looks aesthetically cool, perfectly aligning with any interior designs.

Priced at Rs 32,900, Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 follows Dyson's premium pricing. In this article, we'll delve into a detailed exploration of its features, performance, and overall efficacy, hence helping prospect buyers make the final call.

Setting it up

Setting up and operating the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 is pretty straightforward, anyone, I mean even those who are technologically challenged, can independently set it up. The remote control features are kept minimal for a reason, with options for power, rotation, timer, and auto mode. Within minutes of unboxing the purifier, you can plug it in, power it on, and start the indoor air purification.

Though we haven't got to that stage, it's worth noting that the purifier's filter replacement process is quick and hassle-free, and it barely requires any effort and time. With just a few simple steps, the filters can be removed, replaced, and reinstalled.

Design

From the moment you lay eyes on the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1, it's evident that this device is not just another air purifier – it makes a strong style statement. Its tall, cylindrical profile exudes a sense of modernity and sophistication, while its compact footprint ensures versatility in placement. Even though it silently sits at one corner, it commands a presence and it proved to be a great ice-breaker for guests.

The glossy white finish adds a touch of elegance to any living space, and it perfectly synced up with our ivory yellow wall shade. Though it stands tall, you'll be surprised just how light it is. Kudos to Dyson's engineering prowess.

The best part and most striking aspect of the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 is its bladeless design. This design is perfect for households with curious children or pets. The lack of spinning blades tosses away the risk of fingers getting caught. But it's practical too as cleaning the machine is just so easy. You won't miss a single corner. The true testament to the design prowess here is that running the purifier at max speeds doesn't heat up the machine nor make it vibrate uncontrollably.

Finally, the design meets practicality in the tiniest things. For instance, the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 has a magnetic top so that tiny remote control can be latched on to it when not in use. We are often missing TV remote controllers or breaking them, but with this handy feature, there's nothing to be worried about.

The machine itself has no physical buttons, except for the power, which is placed at the base. There's a tiny monitor to show essential information, and you'll be surprised by how well the information is conveyed. In fact, due to the lack of app support, this monitor on the machine is all you got and the remote controller is your gateway to access the machine.

1 / 7













The base cylinder mesh design perfectly conceals the HEPA and carbon filters. With a tiny latch, you can unlock the mesh and access the filters, either to clean them or swap them when it's time.

Design-wise, Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 is a sight to behold. I don't expect less from Dyson, having seen and tested various products by them. So yes, if you're worried this air purifier will look odd and won't go with your interiors, fret not.

Performance

At the core of the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 is a sophisticated filtration system designed to capture and eliminate a wide range of airborne pollutants. It has HEPA and carbon filters, which effectively removes allergens, dust, pet dander, smoke, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air, ensuring a cleaner and healthier indoor environment. There's a 360-degree rotation feature, which evenly distributes purified air throughout the room and it seemed to work perfectly well in a 250 sq.ft. + 170 sq.ft. living cum dining space. Having an open kitchen meant, I could put the purifier to test to its best capabilities. From frying kebabs to making rotis, the tiny exhaust placed right in the kitchen was less effective than the Dyson purifier. Interestingly, lighting incense sticks or spraying room fresheners were picked up as contaminants and the machine would adjust the purification speed to effectively remove it. It becomes very clear that Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 maintains an odour-free environment, as long as you set it to auto mode.

1 / 2



What goes in, stays in. Since the machine can capture 99.5% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, what's more important is keeping them in, which is made possible by its sealed design.

The advanced sensors in the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 continuously monitor indoor air quality, adjusting its operation to maintain optimal conditions.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 delivers on its promise of cleaner air with excellent efficiency. In a matter of minutes, there's been a significant improvement in air quality, by reducing airborne particles and odors. If you have dust allergy, this machine is a must-have as it tackles seasonal pollution or everyday pollutants generated within the home and often ignored. This is one of the best air purifying systems out there.

One major setback is that the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 doesn't get the coveted app support, which lets users control the machine from phone and view stats comprehensively. Frankly, MyDyson app is one of the best features for the air purifier and we were blown away by its convenience in other machines like the Dyson Purifier Cool. In all fairness, not having app support means buyers save Rs 6,000. If the app is essential, the TP07 model has it all for Rs 39,900.

Verdict

In conclusion, the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 is an efficient performer, outranking its rivals. There may be many cheaper alternatives, but the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1's sleek design, advanced filtration system, and user-friendly operation make it a worthy investment for anyone seeking cleaner, healthier air in their home or office in the long run. But again, the premium pricing makes it a difficult choice for the masses. But it's cheaper than the other Dyson machines, which comes at the cost of sacrificing the MyDyson app support.

For those prioritizing indoor air quality and overall well-being, the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 is undoubtedly one of the best ones available in the market. If you can afford it, you cannot go wrong with it. After all, Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 serves as an antidote for airborne toxins living in your homes.

There's no harm in watching out for some exclusive deals that are offered from time to time.