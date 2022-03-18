Dyson has, time and again, proven its prowess in being a master of ingenuity. Through its Purifier Cool, Dyson's commitment is reaffirmed. We are reviewing Dyson's air purifying tower machine, simply called Purifier Cool. It bears the model number TP07, which should help you identify the right machine if you consider ordering one later.

Dyson Purifier Cool will set you back for Rs 49,900 and Dyson throws in a free 360-degree Glass HEPA+Carbon air purifier filter, which would otherwise cost Rs 4,990. Do you see what Dyson did there with the prices? Neat.

Moving on, now that the pricing is out of the way and you're still sticking around, let's get down to business. Is it worth spending half a lakh on an air purifier? Won't you wish the answer to that question was a simple yes or no? That would take away the surprise element, more importantly, the fact that you deserve to know what the machine is truly made of and capable of before you spend the big bucks.

Why should you even consider an air purifier?

It's not a hidden fact that some Indian cities are one of the world's most polluted cities. From Delhi to Ghaziabad and Lucknow and beyond, the pollution levels are dangerously high. Not stepping out of your homes is not an option, but even if it was, you wouldn't be completely immune to the culprits in the air. An average home can be up to 7X more polluted than the air outside, with pollutants like toxic fumes, gases released by household items like solvents, deodorants, etc. If that's not alarming, not sure what is. Hence, an air purifier is a must-have commodity, especially if you're living in a metro city.

Let's talk Dyson

Dyson has a knack for building eloquent household items that perfectly blend into any home. With an eye for design, Dyson doesn't compromise on the technology that's needed to deliver what's promised. The brand doesn't have an ambassador to endorse its products. That level of confidence doesn't just come out of thin air. One product after another, Dyson has proven its mettle and we've already tested some of them.

Now, we test the Dyson Purifier Cool, which is the company's answer to cleaning the filthy air inside your homes. Let's see if Dyson is consistent in its delivery with the said machine.

Setting up for the first time

You can always get help setting up a Dyson machine, but for the Purifier Cool, you barely need any. Everything is so simple, anyone with the basic know-how of what goes where can assemble it in a matter of minutes.

There's an instruction manual if you need help. The box packs a purifier, of course, HEPA filters that act as covers, carbon filters and a tiny remote. Once the tower is standing tall outside its box, attach the carbon filter to the cylindrical area at the bottom of the purifier and give it a gentle nudge to make sure it is securely fit. Next, attach the covers on both sides of the cylinder atop the HEPA filters. If you hear a click, it's done. That is it.

Now you just find the power socket and position the air purifier close by. Make sure there is some breathing room between the purifier and the walls. Don't corner it.

Design

Dyson Purifier Cool is a tower model that sits (stands?) on the floor. There's no point placing it on a table as you will not be able to enjoy the cooling feature to the best of its ability. Dyson Purifier Cool comes in White, Blue and Black shades, and ours was White/Silver model. Given the wall paint of our home, we must say, the purifier blended well.

The purifier has a cylindrical base with a mesh, which sucks the air inside for purification. On top of it is a tall loop structure, from where the purified air is let out. There is a tiny LCD inside a circular panel, where you get real-time updates of various things related to air purification.

Then there's the remote. The tiny Dyson remote compliments the design of the purifier. If you notice, it's not flat. The slide inside curve along the centre has a purpose, a meaningful one at that. The top of the loop-like structure has a magnet, so you simply place the remote with its buttons facing downwards, et voila, it fits right in. Even with this, there's a risk of losing the remote if you have kids at home. But this nifty integration is lauded and practical in disciplined homes.

Dyson Purifier Cool smartly sits in one corner of the room, without taking up much space, yet it gets quite the attention.

Performance and purification

The primary objective of the Dyson air purifier is, well, purifying the air in your home. The machine was placed in the master bedroom, measuring about 200sq ft, and the primary objective was well obtained while consistent use. But there's another objective of the machine, which surely came in handy in the summers.

The base of the purifier contains two filters, HEPA and activated carbon. The HEPA captures the miscreants, such as pollutants, bacteria and viruses. Dyson claims the HEPA H13 filter can capture 99.5% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. There was no way of testing that, but it was evident in the air as we breathe in. One might be right to assume capturing particles as tiny as 0.1 microns and keeping it intact without letting it back out. Well, the entire machine is sealed so what goes in, stays in, until you replace the filter. Despite being placed in one corner, the purification process is done across the room.

The function of the activated carbon is to remove any odours and gases, which it seemed to be doing with efficiency. From deodorant to smoke from match sticks, the purifier sucks everything right in from the air and maintains an odour-free environment. On a more practical level, smoke from the kitchen while cooking, various smells can be dealt with if the machine is running at all times.

There are sensors in the machine that constantly analyse the air around you and displays those live results on the LCD. The tiny LCD display came in handier than we thought. Although we ran the machine mostly in Auto mode, the display would show something in red or green depending on what it detected in the air. Once the intended standard is met, the auto mode will pause. And when there's a dip in the air quality, the purifier kicks back into action.

There's a fan built in the machine, which keeps the air cool. Dyson Purifier Cool won't replace your AC, but can serve as an alternative for the fan. In fact, the cool air is more targeted, thanks to the oscillation function, which can rotate 350-degrees and even stops at any position you wish. In fact, if you feel no need for the fan, simply divert the airflow through the back of the loop.

The fan is not too loud, at least in comparison to other purifiers and the ceiling fan. You will hear a buzz when the fan is set to 10, but you'll learn to love the blade-less tech. But what's fascinating is the Night mode, which works like a ninja. Keeps the purifying going - all with pin-drop silence.

We didn't need to change the filters so soon, it's only been a month. The filters are probably good for a year, depending on which city you live in.

You can control the purifier from the remote, which has the primary functions, such as power, fan speed, oscillations, air-flow directions, and choosing auto and night modes.

There's the app, too

If you're storing away the remote, fearing it will be lost, there's an app. Dyson Link app is available for free on Google Play Store and App Store, both work without any bugs. In fact, once you use the app, you'll never go back to the remote. You'll need Wi-Fi and the purifier should be connected.

You can turn the air purifier on and off, even when you're away from home. It will help you make sure the air is clean when you are home. The homepage of the app is aesthetically designed, it shows the air quality of the room as well as the city, PM10, VOC and NO2 levels. You get more functions on the app than the remote. The app also shows weekly and daily graphs of air quality while using the purifier.

The best part we found was to set a schedule to turn the purifier as per requirements. You can even add events, and have preferred settings, accordingly. The app will also notify you when it's time to change the filter.

Verdict

Dyson Purifier Cool is designed to impress. It has a powerful purification mechanism, cooling fan and some nifty features like the remote stand, Night mode, custom schedules, and seamless app support, which makes it all worthwhile. This machine is definitely not for the masses, but for those who can afford it, it will not only complement your interior/lifestyle, it will make you breathe safe. You cannot put a price on that!

The convenience of swapping filters, which by the way have a long life, is incredibly useful. But the Dyson Purifier Cool will remain a popular choice in areas where it gets really hot. The fan is not powerful enough to replace your AC, but position it right and it will give you a full night's rest.

Dyson Purifier Cool has plenty of competition, but Dyson's own Hot+Cool Air Purifier at the same price point is more appealing. If the heating function is something you are not looking for, the Purifier Cool is sufficient.

[Images credit: Dyson official website]