Dyson has exposed the unsettling truth about India's indoor air quality crisis through its revelatory Global Connected Air Quality Data project. By scrutinizing data collected by over 2.5 million Dyson Purifiers from 2022 to 2023, the project paints a vivid picture of the air quality in real homes worldwide, with a specific and troubling focus on India.

Unseen Threats: PM2.5 and VOCs

Delving into the details of the data, the project highlights two silent assassins – PM2.5 and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). PM2.5 are microscopic particles smaller than 1/25th of a human hair, and VOCs are hazardous gases emitted from various sources, both of which are rampant in Indian households. These pollutants, invisible to naked eye, pose a severe health risk and demand urgent attention.

"Our connected air quality data unveils the harsh reality of indoor air pollution in Indian homes. It provides an unfiltered view of the challenges faced by Dyson Purifiers in the real environment, steering our efforts to engineer solutions for these challenges," Matt Jennings, Engineering Director for Environmental Care said in a statement.

Indians, beware!

Contrary to expectations, India emerges as a global frontrunner in alarming air quality metrics. The report discloses that India records the highest average annual PM2.5 levels globally, with Delhi leading the list. Additionally, indoor air quality proves to be significantly worse than outdoor air, especially during the winter season. As winter descends, PM2.5 levels soar to distressing heights, surpassing World Health Organization standards. Notably, the indoor air during winter becomes a shocking 15% worse than the outdoor air, with Delhi experiencing a staggering 48% deterioration.

The findings underscore the pressing need for immediate action in India. With indoor air quality during winter months reaching dangerous levels, individuals waking up to polluted air is as worse as it can get. Professor Hugh Montgomery, Chair of Intensive Care Medicine at University College London, emphasizes that understanding indoor pollution is the first step towards reducing exposure and mitigating health risks.

Dyson advocates for the widespread adoption of air purifiers as a crucial step in combating India's indoor air pollution crisis. Dyson already offers a wide range of air purifiers equipped with advanced filtration technology. Models like the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet are suited best for larger spaces and then there's the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, complete with Air Multiplier technology, to fight the battle against formaldehyde.