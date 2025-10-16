Dyson launches Purifier Cool PC1 ahead of Diwali and winter; priced at Rs 39,900

As air quality across major Indian cities begins to deteriorate ahead of winter and Diwali in a few days, Dyson has launched its new Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11), aiming to address rising indoor pollution levels. Priced at Rs 39,900, the new model features Dyson's fully sealed HEPA filtration system capable of capturing 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens and bacteria.

The PC1 is equipped with integrated sensors that automatically detect and react to particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10. Real-time diagnostics are displayed to users, activating purification only when needed to conserve energy. For night-time use, it includes a quiet mode with a dimmed display and programmable sleep timer ranging from one to eight hours.

Beyond filtration, the purifier incorporates an activated carbon filter reinforced with Tris to absorb odours, VOCs and gases such as NO₂. It also uses Dyson's Air Multiplier technology to project over 290 litres per second of purified air, supported by 350° oscillation for room-wide circulation.

Smart connectivity is built into the device, allowing control and monitoring via the MyDyson app. The purifier supports voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, enabling remote scheduling and real-time air quality tracking.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 is available in Black/Nickel and White/Silver colour options and can be purchased via Dyson's official website and stores across India.

The launch comes as Dyson expands its purification lineup in India, which already includes the Big+Quiet model designed for large spaces, and the Hot+Cool series offering combined heating and cooling functions.