Dyson launches new Hot Cool purifiers to fight winter smog; start at ₹56,900

As India enters its annual smog season, Dyson has unveiled two new air purifiers engineered to take on winter pollution—the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx (HP12) and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. The new products cater to the urban households struggling with poor indoor air, as they integrate purification, heating, and cooling in a single system.

The new purifiers feature Dyson's most advanced gas-capture technology yet, with a fully sealed system that removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. The HP2 De-NOx variant debuts a K-Carbon filter that captures 50% more nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) than traditional carbon filters, while also neutralizing formaldehyde, a common indoor pollutant.

Both models use Air Multiplier technology and 350° oscillation to project purified air across the entire room. Intelligent sensors continuously monitor dust, allergens, and gases such as NO₂, automatically adjusting purification levels. Air quality data can be tracked on the built-in LCD or via the MyDyson app, which also supports voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for hands-free control.

Beyond purification, the new models are designed for year-round comfort, automatically heating or cooling as needed. This combination of smart climate control and pollution monitoring positions Dyson's latest range squarely for Indian consumers facing extended pollution cycles and shifting temperatures.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx is priced at Rs 68,900 (available in White/Gold and Nickel/Gold), while the HP1 retails at Rs 56,900 (White/Silver and Nickel/Silver).